CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team took down USC 61-58 Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points, including 14 in the second half, on his way to his second double-double of the season. Jordan Pope tallied 16 points and three assists, as he finished in double-figures for the 19th time this season.

Dzmitry Ryuny recorded nine points, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. Dexter Akanno tallied six points, while KC Ibekwe recorded seven rebounds and three blocks in his first career start.

As a team, the Beavers held USC to 32.2 percent shooting in the contest. Oregon State out-scored the Trojans 17-6 in second-chance points, and 20-3 in bench points.

USC jumped in front early, taking a 6-2 lead into the game's first media timeout. The Beavers scored seven unanswered points to go in front 12-10.

The Trojans bounced back with seven-straight points to retake the advantage 21-18, before Oregon State used a 10-1 run to take a 30-25 lead into the break.

Pope led the Beavers with 10 first-half points.

The Beavers picked up right where they left off to start the second period, scoring the first six points of the half to extend the advantage to double-figures. The Trojans came back with the next seven points to get back within four.

The teams traded punches for most of the second half, with USC retaking the lead with just over a minute remaining. Taylor brought the lead back to Oregon State, snagging a rebound and finishing to put OSU up 59-58 with 35 on the clock. Pope knocked down a pair of free throws down the stretch to help ice the game.

The Beavers will hit the road Thursday to take on Washington State.

OSU Athletics