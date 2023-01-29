PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team battled its way to a 60-52 win over Colorado Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Jordan Pope exploded in the second half, scoring 17 points in the final 20 minutes to finish with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the floor, 5-for-10 from 3-point range. Glen Taylor Jr. tallied 14 points to go with a career-high 12 rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.

Rodrigue Andela went a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor to put up six points, while Michael Rataj had five points and six rebounds. KC Ibekwe filled the stat-sheet, going for four points, five rebounds and five blocks.

As a team the Beavers held Colorado to 35.0 percent shooting from the floor and 29.2 percent from 3-point range. The Beavers out-scored the Buffaloes 15-2 on points off turnovers and 11-3 in fast-break points.

Six straight Beaver points put Oregon State in front 8-6 in the early going, but Colorado answered with an 8-0 run to retake the advantage.

Oregon State leveled the score at 22 with four minutes to go before the intermission, as the teams traded blows throughout the opening 20 minutes. Colorado carried a 26-25 edge into the break.

The two sides went back and forth to start the second half, with the Buffaloes leading 34-31 at the period's first media timeout and the Beavers leading 37-36 at the second media break. Oregon State used an 11-0 run to take a 45-36 advantage with nine minutes to go.

Colorado got within four with 46 seconds on the clock, but the Beavers held on from there, to take the win by eight.

The Beavers will hit the road next week to take on Arizona State on Thursday.

OSU Athletics