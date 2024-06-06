PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH | WATCH: Beavers Preview Super Regional vs UK | 5 Takeaways For OSU Baseball Ahead Of Supers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball team and the West Coast Conference have announced the team’s conference matchups for the upcoming WCC season.

The Beavers will play an 18-game league schedule, facing eight conference opponents both home and away, while taking on Washington State (home) and LMU (road) once apiece. The Oregon State men’s basketball squad is one of 10 OSU programs slated to compete in the West Coast Conference beginning in the fall of 2024 as part of the two-year conference affiliation agreement announced on Dec. 22.

Game dates, times and TV selections for this year’s WCC schedule will be announced at a later date.

Oregon State WCC Matchups:

Home and Away: Gonzaga, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara

Home Only: Washington State

Away Only: LMU

MORE: WR JJ Buchanon Talks OSU OV | Las Vegas DB Sean Craig "very impressed" OSU OV | Beavers Head To Kentucky | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over UC Irvine

OSU Athletics