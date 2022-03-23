Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Beat Seattle 8-3

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Justin Boyd and Travis Bazzana both recorded three hits and two RBI to send the sixth-ranked Oregon State baseball team to an 8-3 win in a non-conference matchup with Seattle Wednesday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Boyd drove in two in the Beavers’ three-run second and Bazzana, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, drove in his two runs in the eighth to send Oregon State to its 15th win of the season.

Greg Fuchs also recorded two hits with two RBI.

The Beavers went up 3-0 in the second with Boyd and Fuchs driving in runs, and held Seattle to just two hits in six scoreless innings on the strength of Jaren Hunter’s third start of the season. The Damascus, Ore., native scattered two hits in five scoreless but did not figure in the decision.

The Redhawks (6-12) scored three in the seventh to tie the game, but the Beavers managed three in the bottom half, two on bases-loaded walks. Fuchs reached on an infield single to push the OSU lead back to three.

Mitchell Verburg picked up the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He is 1-2 on the year.

Kohl Petersen, who gave up three unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings, took the loss and is 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State starts a five-game road trip Friday when the Beavers visit California at Stu Gordon Stadium in Berkeley. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT start and can be seen live on Pac-12 Oregon, Pac-12.com and via the Pac-12 Now app.

Oregon State Notes

- Boyd posted his ninth multi-hit effort of the season. He also has two or more RBI in six games this season.

- Bazzana also finished with his 10th multi-hit effort of the year. That ties him with Jacob Melton for the team lead.

- Hunter’s five innings of work Wednesday set a career-long for the righty, who went three against Xavier on Feb. 24.

- Hunter lowered his ERA to 3.29 from 5.19.

- Garret Forrester extended his Pac-12 lead in walks to 23 with a free pass in the eighth inning.

