Oregon State-San Jose State Announce Games In 2029, 2030

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football announced Wednesday two games with San Jose State for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

The Beavers will host the Spartans at Reser Stadium on Sept. 8, 2029. OSU will then travel to San Jose for a matchup at CEFCU Stadium on Sept. 7, 2030. The game in 2030 follows an Aug. 31 matchup with Ole Miss in Corvallis.

