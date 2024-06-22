PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Toledo transfer guard Tyler Cochran, who was expected to join Oregon State's program before the upcoming season after committing on May 2nd, has re-opened his recruitment per multiple sources.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, who had one year to play, is coming off a season where he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 50% shooting from the floor and 35% from deep.

The Beavers now have one available scholarship ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

