On Thursday evening, BeaversEdge was able to confirm reports that the Beavers will be hosting Missouri transfer DJ Wesolak on campus on Friday for a visit. BeaversEdge previously reported Wesolak as a player to watch in the transfer portal earlier this week on our, Dam Board.

Trent Bray and the Oregon State coaching staff continue to work hard in the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound defensive end recently left Missouri after two years with the program. After playing in four games in his true freshman season, Wesolak did not appear in any games for Missouri in 2023.

As part of the 2022 recruiting class, the Boonville, Missouri native was ranked as a four-star prospect and a top-200 player nationally as well as a top-15 weakside defensive end. He ultimately chose Oregon State over Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State among others.



