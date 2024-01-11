PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's defense received big positive news on Wednesday afternoon as defensive back Jaden Robinson announced he'd return for his seventh and final collegiate season in 2024.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder is the lone starting defensive player from the 2023 unit to return for 2024, so it will undoubtedly give the Beavers a senior, veteran presence to build upon as they re-tool the secondary and the defense.

A native of Auburn (WA), Robinson began his Oregon State career in 2018, taking a redshirt season. He then played in two games in 2019 and all seven in 2020 before missing all of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

After recovering, Robinson became an every-game player in 2022, appearing in all 12 games (one start) and tallying 13 tackles and one sack.

This past season, Robinson played in 12 games and finished with the ninth-most tackles on defense (33). He also was tied for the team lead in pass breakups with eight on the season. He also added half a tackle for loss, half a sack, and forced one fumble.

