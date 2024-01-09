Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray continue to add to their defensive haul this offseason. On Tuesday, Butte Community College inside linebacker Aiden Sullivan announced his commitment to the Beavers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker held nearly a dozen offers in his recruitment including Cal, San Diego State, Washington State, and Wyoming.

In 11 games for Butte this season, Sullivan totaled 82 tackles including 19.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception to go along with six pass breakups. For his career at Butte, the California native totaled 147 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Where does Sullivan fit on the Beavers roster?