Oregon State adds to linebacker room in Butte College LB Aiden Sullivan
Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray continue to add to their defensive haul this offseason. On Tuesday, Butte Community College inside linebacker Aiden Sullivan announced his commitment to the Beavers.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker held nearly a dozen offers in his recruitment including Cal, San Diego State, Washington State, and Wyoming.
In 11 games for Butte this season, Sullivan totaled 82 tackles including 19.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception to go along with six pass breakups. For his career at Butte, the California native totaled 147 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.
Where does Sullivan fit on the Beavers roster?
Sullivan projects to be an inside linebacker for the Beavers where he'll join a room that will be tasked with replacing Calvin Hart Jr. and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. this offseason. He'll compete with Isaiah Chisom and Mason Tufaga likely for the starting role left by Hart. Could potentially see John Miller compete for the role as well alongside the trio of Sullivan, Chisom, and Tufaga while Melvin Jordan will likely slide into the other starting inside linebacker role for the Beavers in 2024.
Chisom this season played in five games, recording 14 tackles including four tackles for loss and one sack. Tufaga, a redshirt sophomore did not appear in any games for the Beavers this season. Through his first three collegiate seasons at Utah and now Oregon State, the Honolulu native has yet to see playing time.
