With the Oregon State football team preparing for their road opener against San Diego

State, BeaversEdge delivers the second injury report of the season!

MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs SDSU | OSU vs SDSU: Starters as Recruits | OSU Baseball Slate In Arlington | WATCH: Defense Previews SDSU | Beavers In The NFL: Season Preview | WATCH: Offense Previews SDSU | OSU Commits In Action | OSU vs SDSU Odds | A Closer Look At SDSU