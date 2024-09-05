PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
How do Oregon State and San Diego State's starters match up as recruits? BeaversEdge takes a look below.
The Aztecs are trotting out a true freshman quarterback in Danny O'Neill. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was committed to Colorado for some time before eventually decommitting and committing to following Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to San Diego State.
Cooper previously spent time with Sean Lewis at Kent State before playing one year at Ball State. The Maryland native will finish his career with the Aztecs.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Napier is the former highest rated starter out of San Diego State's starting wide receiver class though Ja'Shaun Poke and Louis Brown have both shown plenty of upside themselves.