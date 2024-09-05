Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
Oregon State vs San Diego State: Starters as Recruits
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Recruiting Analyst
How do Oregon State and San Diego State's starters match up as recruits? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

QUARTERBACK
TEAMNAMESTARS

Oregon State

Gevani McCoy

San Diego State

Danny O'Neil

3

The Aztecs are trotting out a true freshman quarterback in Danny O'Neill. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was committed to Colorado for some time before eventually decommitting and committing to following Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to San Diego State.

RUNNING BACK
TEAMNAMESTARS

Oregon State

Jamious Griffin

3

San Diego State

Marquez Cooper

2

Cooper previously spent time with Sean Lewis at Kent State before playing one year at Ball State. The Maryland native will finish his career with the Aztecs.

WIDE RECEIVER
TEAMNAMESTARS

Oregon State

Trent Walker

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons OR

4

Oregon State

Taz Reddicks

3

San Diego State

Jordan Napier

3

San Diego State

Ja'Shaun Poke

San Diego State

Louis Brown (IV)

2

Redshirt freshman Jordan Napier is the former highest rated starter out of San Diego State's starting wide receiver class though Ja'Shaun Poke and Louis Brown have both shown plenty of upside themselves.

