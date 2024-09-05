(Photo by © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

QUARTERBACK TEAM NAME STARS Oregon State Gevani McCoy San Diego State Danny O'Neil 3

The Aztecs are trotting out a true freshman quarterback in Danny O'Neill. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was committed to Colorado for some time before eventually decommitting and committing to following Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to San Diego State.

RUNNING BACK TEAM NAME STARS Oregon State Jamious Griffin 3 San Diego State Marquez Cooper 2

Cooper previously spent time with Sean Lewis at Kent State before playing one year at Ball State. The Maryland native will finish his career with the Aztecs.