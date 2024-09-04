TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> Back for his second campaign with the Packers, Musgrave is Green Bay's undisputed leader at the tight end position. Look for Jordan Love to target the big and agile Musgrave early and often, setting him up to be a breakout candidate this season.

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> Returning for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, Hekker's leg is still as strong as ever as he's posted 48.5 and 46.8 yards per punt averages the last two seasons, with the former being a career-best for Hekker. By way of being on a terrible offensive team last season, Hekker's 81 punts were the most he kicked since 2016 when he kicked 98.

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> A fifth-round pick of the Colts, Gould made the 53-man roster and will play a sizable role this season because of his next-level speed and athletics. He's listed as the No. 2 kick and punt returner and is slated to be the top slot receiver reserve.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> Coming off his worst statistical year since 2019, Cooks will be looking to rebound with the Cowboys in his age-30 season. Cooks had reached 1,000+ yards in six of his first eight seasons but has topped out at roughly 600 receiving yards in the past two seasons. He's working an offense that will give him opportunities, but CeeDee Lamb will be the top option and Cooks also has to get healthy after having knee soreness in camp...

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Taken by the Saints with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Fuaga is one of the highest-drafted Beavers ever and the Saints have high expectations for the Beaver alum. He's settled in at the left-tackle position for New Orleans and fig

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Back with the Steelers for a second season, Seumalo will be the Steelers' starting left guard this season when healthy. However, head coach Mike Tomlin said Seumalo is day-to-day with a pectoral injury, and has been ruled out for week one. However, it doesn't sound long term so expect him back soon.

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> After being drafted by the Bills, and spending time with the Texas, Austin found a home in New England and will be a key piece of their secondary this season. He's listed as the second-string cornerback and figures to take a sizable step forward in his second pro season. The Pats won't be very good, but Austin will get a ton of run...

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> Moving on from Buffalo to division rival Miami in the offseason, Poyer is looking to get a few more productive years out of the tank in a new, and much warmer situation. When healthy, Poyer is still a very effective safety and the Dolphins have him slated to be the strong safety starter in week one.

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Oladapo was one of the better roster-move stories we've seen as he made the 53-man roster cut. Oladapo was one of the Beavers' most consistent players, and that's rubbed off on the Packer organization. He's listed as the top backup safety on the depth chart...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Taken by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brandel has stayed patient and has worked himself into being a full-time starter for the first time in 2024. He's listed as the starting left guard for the Vikings entering the year...