With the 2024 NFL football season kicking off Thursday night, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> Back for his second campaign with the Packers, Musgrave is Green Bay's undisputed leader at the tight end position. Look for Jordan Love to target the big and agile Musgrave early and often, setting him up to be a breakout candidate this season.
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> Returning for his third season with the Carolina Panthers, Hekker's leg is still as strong as ever as he's posted 48.5 and 46.8 yards per punt averages the last two seasons, with the former being a career-best for Hekker. By way of being on a terrible offensive team last season, Hekker's 81 punts were the most he kicked since 2016 when he kicked 98.
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> A fifth-round pick of the Colts, Gould made the 53-man roster and will play a sizable role this season because of his next-level speed and athletics. He's listed as the No. 2 kick and punt returner and is slated to be the top slot receiver reserve.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Coming off his worst statistical year since 2019, Cooks will be looking to rebound with the Cowboys in his age-30 season. Cooks had reached 1,000+ yards in six of his first eight seasons but has topped out at roughly 600 receiving yards in the past two seasons. He's working an offense that will give him opportunities, but CeeDee Lamb will be the top option and Cooks also has to get healthy after having knee soreness in camp...
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> Taken by the Saints with the 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Fuaga is one of the highest-drafted Beavers ever and the Saints have high expectations for the Beaver alum. He's settled in at the left-tackle position for New Orleans and fig
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Back with the Steelers for a second season, Seumalo will be the Steelers' starting left guard this season when healthy. However, head coach Mike Tomlin said Seumalo is day-to-day with a pectoral injury, and has been ruled out for week one. However, it doesn't sound long term so expect him back soon.
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> After being drafted by the Bills, and spending time with the Texas, Austin found a home in New England and will be a key piece of their secondary this season. He's listed as the second-string cornerback and figures to take a sizable step forward in his second pro season. The Pats won't be very good, but Austin will get a ton of run...
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> Moving on from Buffalo to division rival Miami in the offseason, Poyer is looking to get a few more productive years out of the tank in a new, and much warmer situation. When healthy, Poyer is still a very effective safety and the Dolphins have him slated to be the strong safety starter in week one.
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Oladapo was one of the better roster-move stories we've seen as he made the 53-man roster cut. Oladapo was one of the Beavers' most consistent players, and that's rubbed off on the Packer organization. He's listed as the top backup safety on the depth chart...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Taken by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brandel has stayed patient and has worked himself into being a full-time starter for the first time in 2024. He's listed as the starting left guard for the Vikings entering the year...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After finding a home with the New York Giants the past couple of seasons, and tallying 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven scores during his tenure, Hodgins was cut by the Giants during the last round of cuts. He was quickly signed to the practice squad, but could be eyeing a new situation with the suddenly crowded NY receiver room.
OL Sean Harlow - Miami Dolphins
-> Spending time with the Giants and Cowboys last season, the ever-versatile Harlow was signed by the Miami Dolphins and is currently a fourth-string reserve. Harlow could quickly be called up the depth chart if injuries occur as he can play all five positions on the OL.
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster, but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> After spending the 2023 campaign with the Tennesse Titans, Peko signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions in May. Nearing the back nine of his career, Peko has been a consistent defensive lineman in the NFL, playing in nine seasons and having career marks of 56 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He'll be a depth piece for the contending Lions but could see action if injuries occur.
FB Jack Colletto - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Colletto is currently on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad... He signed a reserve/futures contract in January with the Steelers and was immediately signed to the PS after not making the 53-man roster.
Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> After tallying a touchdown catch with the Texans from Davis Mills in the first preseason game of the season, he finds himself on short-term IR with a calf injury. Expect Quitoriano to return in a month or two...
QB Jake Luton - Carolina Panthers
-> After a stint in Carolina a season ago, Luton was re-signed by the Panthers in early August, but he suffered an undisclosed injury that will likely keep him out this season. The Panthers released him following an injury settlement...
