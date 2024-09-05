PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball’s schedule in Arlington, Texas for the 2025 season has been revealed.

The Beavers are making their second consecutive trip to Globe Life Field, home to MLB’s Texas Rangers. OSU will be taking part in the 2025 College Baseball Seres benefiting Shriners Children’s.

Oregon State opens its slate with a Feb. 28 matchup against Baylor. That game will start at 7 p.m. CT.

The Beavers square off with Auburn, a day later on March 1, in a game that gets underway at 6 p.m. CT.

Oregon State concludes its trip with a Sunday finale, on March 2, against Ohio State. That game will get underway at 11 a.m. CT.

General admission tickets for the event will be available starting at 9 a.m. PT on Thursday. To purchase tickets, visit GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball.

