Oregon State Football vs Oregon Odds
With the Oregon State football team (2-0) preparing to host No. 9 Oregon (2-0) at Reser Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the odds for the contests via ESPNBet.
|TEAM
|Spread (Open)
|Over/Under
|Money line
|
Oregon State
|
+16.5 (-14)
|
O(50.5)
|
+550
|
Oregon
|
-16.5 (-14)
|
U (50.5)
|
-800
Of Note
- When we first looked at projected lines for this contest before the season started, the Beavers were a roughly 28-point underdog, so the past couple of weeks have certainly tightened up the odds.
