With the Oregon State football team (2-0) shutting out San Diego State 21-0 on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge gives five takeaways from the win!

If the game flow and script of the Idaho State win last week taught us anything, it was that the 2024 Oregon State football team was going to be just as run-heavy as previous years, potentially more so, and the Beavers flexed that ground game muscle once again in the 21-0 win over San Diego State.

A week after tallying 362 rushing yards and four scores as a team at home against an FCS foe, the Beavers ran for 237 yards and two against improved competition on the road, controlling time of possession and tempo en route to wearing down the San Diego State defense.

OSU won the TOP battle 41:07 to 18:53 and ran nearly 30 more plays (78-49) and that sort of stark difference wears on a defense as a game marches along.



The Beavers didn't dominate in this contest by any stretch, rather it was a steady wear-down of the Aztec defense throughout the matchup by the Beaver ground game that ultimately opened up the passing game in the second half.

Jam Griffin (18 carries for 89 yards and a score) and Anthony Hankerson (16 for 71 yards and a score) looked the part of the 1A, 1B duo we've seen develop in camp and now ultimately carry to game days and is proving to be an effective system for offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson.

The Beavers also showcased their trust in true freshman back Salahadin Allah and in a specific spot, walk-on Jake Reichle as well. Allah further showcased that his reps against ISU weren't indicative of the opponent, as he took 11 carries for 33 yards and didn't look the part of a rookie out there at all. Reichle meanwhile received a pair of carries, one of which was a fourth and short conversion...

The Beavers also had some rushing numbers tallied from the quarterback spot as well, with backup QB Gabarri Johnson tallying a 23-yard scamper on his lone designed drive, while McCoy ran for 10 yards on a pair of carries and kept several passing plays alive with his mobility.

The offensive line shuffled a lot in this one, and saw Gerad Christian Lichtenhan, Van Wells, and Tyler Voltin exit, but didn't seem to suffer too much as a result with solid backup depth in place, but we'll be keeping tabs on that group heading into the next week.