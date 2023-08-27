DL - James Rawls / Joe Golden

DL - Sione Lolohea / Thomas Collins or Tavis Shippen

DL - Isaac Hodgins / Takari Hickle or Semisi Saluni

-> Oregon State's defensive line was one of the revelations of fall camp as the Beavers boast the best DL unit in the Jonathan Smith era in terms of overall depth and talent. The starting unit of Rawls, Lolohea, Hodgins, and Golden (four-man fronts) is a very stout group, capable of generating a good amount of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

It'll be a group effort to get after the QB more in 2023, but from what we've seen from this group, they're more than up to the challenge. The Beavers boast a strong offensive line this season, and this DL group was giving them all they could handle in camp.

Behind the starting group, Shippen, Hickle, Collins, and Saluni figure to see the most time in relief as they were the most consistent second-grouping of guys, however, the reserves are a bit harder to peg with the rotations we saw. Collins and Hickle likely were the top standouts in camp, while Shippen and Saluni bring veteran experience.