Oregon State Football Two-Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Defense
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team ready to begin the 2023 campaign this next weekend, BeaversEdge looks at a projected depth chart for the upcoming campaign!
After giving our picks for the offense, today we dive into the defense...
MORE: Opponent Preview: Stanford | Two-Deep Depth Chart Prediction | Beavers Land OL Terrell Kim | Reser Report: Inside Recruiting & Team Scoop | Opponent Preview: Colorado | Day 18 Nuggets: Beavers Wrap Up Camp | Slaughter's Take: Beavers Made Right Call With DJU | FALL CAMP HQ
Starters are in BOLD
Defensive Line
DL - James Rawls / Joe Golden
DL - Sione Lolohea / Thomas Collins or Tavis Shippen
DL - Isaac Hodgins / Takari Hickle or Semisi Saluni
-> Oregon State's defensive line was one of the revelations of fall camp as the Beavers boast the best DL unit in the Jonathan Smith era in terms of overall depth and talent. The starting unit of Rawls, Lolohea, Hodgins, and Golden (four-man fronts) is a very stout group, capable of generating a good amount of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
It'll be a group effort to get after the QB more in 2023, but from what we've seen from this group, they're more than up to the challenge. The Beavers boast a strong offensive line this season, and this DL group was giving them all they could handle in camp.
Behind the starting group, Shippen, Hickle, Collins, and Saluni figure to see the most time in relief as they were the most consistent second-grouping of guys, however, the reserves are a bit harder to peg with the rotations we saw. Collins and Hickle likely were the top standouts in camp, while Shippen and Saluni bring veteran experience.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news