Today we break down the offense, Sunday the defense as the depth chart will be released on Monday....

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up fall camp, BeaversEdge looks at a projected two-deep depth chart for the upcoming campaign!

QB - DJ Uiagalalelei / Ben Gulbranson or Aidan Chiles

-> Oregon State's quarterback battle came to an unsurprising finish this past week as DJ Uiagalelei beat out Ben Gulbranson and Aidan Chiles to earn the starting QB nod...

While Uiagalelei didn't separate himself in spring, he sure did during fall camp... The former Clemson signal-caller showcased a deep knowledge and understanding of the Beavers' complex offensive scheme and he was the most consistent quarterback throughout camp.

He's going to offer the Beavers a lot more in the vertical passing game, and his cannon of an arm ranks among the best I've seen don an Oregon State uniform.

He'll elevate the overall play in the quarterback room in a big way and should be in line for a big-time season protected by one of the best offensive lines in college football, and armed with talented playmakers out wide, at tight end, and in the backfield.

We discussed recently HERE why the Beavers naming DJ the starting quarterback now was the right call...

As for what the depth chart will read behind Uiagalelei, we're predicting an "or" between Gulbranson and Chiles as we could potentially see either or week one in relief of DJ if the score becomes lopsided.

Gulbranson likely still has the slight nod on Chiles based on in-game experience and experience in the system, but Chiles closed well to end camp and very well could be pushing for that backup spot.