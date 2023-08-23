Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 18: Beavers Wrap Up Camp
Oregon State wrapped up fall camp with their 18th and final day of practice in Reser Stadium. In a very low-key (and light) practice, here’s a couple of notes that we could take away
- The Beavers have now wrapped up fall camp and will take the next two days off, before entering into San Jose State prep on Saturday and Sunday, which will be closed sessions. Next week is expected to be a typical game week in terms of media availability, beginning with a Jonathan Smith press conference on Monday…
- Kicker Everett Hayes was not participating in practice again. As of now, his availability for week one vs. SJSU is up in the air. It’s been over a week since we’ve seen him. In his place, Atticus Sappington made a 40-yard FG, and Josh McCormick missed a 40-yarder off the left upright.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: DJ Uiagalelei
RB: Damien Martinez
LT: Joshua Gray
LG: Heneli Bloomfield
C: Tanner Miller
RG: Grant Starck
RT: Taliese Fuaga
TE: Jake Overman
TE: Jermaine Terry
WR: Silas Bolden
WR: Jesiah Irish/Trent Walker
