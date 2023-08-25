Oregon State has added a sixth offensive line commitment to their 2024 recruiting class as North Medford standout Terrell Kim announced his commitment to the Beavers on Friday.

Kim committed to the Beavers over offers from Fresno State, Nevada, Portland State, Sacramento State, and San Jose State. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound offensive lineman's commitment is a long time coming. He took an official visit in late June that really cemented the Beavers as the leader in his recruitment, something that we mentioned in a July version of "Inside the Dam". Now, a little over a month and a half later, Kim is officially a member of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQ3dZ Z0g5V1NfcGYvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NDAgLyA4NDM7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=