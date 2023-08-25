Oregon State adds commitment from in-state offensive lineman Terrell Kim
Oregon State has added a sixth offensive line commitment to their 2024 recruiting class as North Medford standout Terrell Kim announced his commitment to the Beavers on Friday.
Kim committed to the Beavers over offers from Fresno State, Nevada, Portland State, Sacramento State, and San Jose State.
The 6-foot-3, 325-pound offensive lineman's commitment is a long time coming. He took an official visit in late June that really cemented the Beavers as the leader in his recruitment, something that we mentioned in a July version of "Inside the Dam".
Now, a little over a month and a half later, Kim is officially a member of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class.
Kim joins Dylan Sikorski (Sumner, WA), David Abajian (West Hills, CA), Rustin Young (Honolulu, HI), Payton Stewart (Kelso, WA), and Rakeem Johnson (Boise, ID) as class of 2024 offensive linemen committed to the Beavers. Each of the other five offensive line commitments are three-star prospects
At 6-foot-3, Kim projects to be an interior offensive lineman at the next level alongside the likes of Rakeem Johnson. Payton Stewart projects to be a tackle at 6-foot-7, while Sikorski, Abajian, and Young all have the size to play interior or on the outside.
MORE TO COME
