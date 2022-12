PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

BeaversEdge Publisher & Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge writer T.J. Mathewson to break down the latest in Oregon State sports!

This week, Slaughter and Mathewson recap Oregon State's 38-34 win over Oregon, the upcoming postseason and potential postseason destinations, and Chance Nolan's decision to enter the transfer portal...

MORE: Chance Nolan Enters Transfer Portal | PFF: OSU's Top 10 Offensive Performers | OSU Lands First Pledge Of 2024 In TE Wyatt Hook | PFF: Where OSU Ranks | Florida DB Set For OSU OV | Wyoming ATH Luke Talich Recaps OSU OV | OSU Football By The Numbers