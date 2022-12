PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Happy Friday everyone, hopefully, your week went fast and you'll get to enjoy a nice December weekend. It's been a busy past week in the college football world as players enter the transfer portal, NFL hopefuls decide their future and more.

Today, we in our latest Inside the Dam we take a look at transfer portal options for the Beavers, what's next for Jonathan Smith and his program's 2023 recruiting class, and coaches being on the road. Let's not waste any time....

MORE: EDGE POD: Talkin' Nolan Transfer, Win Over UO, & Bowl Destinations | Chance Nolan Enters Transfer Portal | PFF: OSU's Top 10 Offensive Performers | OSU Lands First Pledge Of 2024 In TE Wyatt Hook | PFF: Where OSU Ranks | Florida DB Set For OSU OV | Wyoming ATH Luke Talich Recaps OSU OV | A Closer Look At Oregon State's Potential Transfer Portal Quarterbacks V1