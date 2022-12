PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the No. 15 Oregon State football team (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) preparing to learn its bowl destination, BeaversEdge takes a look at potential transfer portal quarterbacks the Beavers could be targeting this offseason...

MORE: EDGE POD: Talkin' Nolan Transfer, Win Over UO, & Bowl Destinations | Chance Nolan Enters Transfer Portal | PFF: OSU's Top 10 Offensive Performers | OSU Lands First Pledge Of 2024 In TE Wyatt Hook | PFF: Where OSU Ranks | Florida DB Set For OSU OV | Wyoming ATH Luke Talich Recaps OSU OV

Note: These are not official targets...