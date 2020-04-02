Heading into the 2020 campaign, expectations are high for what the Oregon State inside linebackers will bring to the table and the early returns from spring tell me the group is more than ready to carry the torch. Considered the anchors of a 3-4 defense, the inside linebackers play a crucial role in the Beavers' scheme as they like to bring a lot of designed pressure with the outside 'backers, leaving their two inside guys on respective islands to roam, cover, and move in space to make plays.

While Avery Roberts didn't participate in the early goings of spring, it was likely maintenance-related as there were a lot of veterans who were limited and weren't planning on going full until the second-stage of spring practice in April. With open first-team snaps to be had, Omar Speights, Jack Colletto, Doug Taumaoelau, Kyrei Fisher, and Michael Erhart all rose to the occasion as the inside 'backers had themselves a productive spring. The high-level production, intensity, and attention to detail that the group showed in just a few practices lead me to believe that the group is going to be quite good. The Beavers have a bevy of depth at linebacker in general, but the talent pool assembled in the middle by linebackers coach Trent Bray is impressive.