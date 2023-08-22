Oregon State Football Nuggets Day 17: DJ U Named QB1, Backup Race Heats Up
Oregon State was back at the Prothro practice fields for day No. 17 of fall camp. Here’s everything that happened:
- DJ Uiagalelei has been named the starting QB with a week and a half to go until kickoff against San Jose State, beating out Ben Gulbranson and Aidan Chiles...
- Today was the second consecutive day DJ took almost exclusive reps with the first-team offense. It was pretty apparent at one point where the other four quarterbacks in the group were on the near field working with receivers/DBs in one-on-one, while DJ was off on the second field running seven-on-seven with the starters for about 80% of the period.
- Chiles seems to be closing the gap with Gulbranson for the backup job. It was the freshman who was playing with the second team in every live rep until the final 20% of practice or so, paired with the fact this is the best we’ve seen from Chiles passing the ball, it leaves the door open.
- The best play of the day came from none other than Chiles...
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: James Rawls
DL: Joe Golden
DL: Isaac Hodgins
OLB: John McCartan
OLB: Drew Chatfield
ILB: Calvin Hart Jr.
ILB:
