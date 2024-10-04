PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 5 vs Colorado State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team (3-1) preparing to face Colorado State (2-2) on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge delivers the fifth injury report of the season!

OUT For The Season

Defensive Lineman Kelze Howard

-> Howard suffered an ACL injury in practice per his X (Twitter) account and will miss the 2024 campaign.

Defensive Lineman Takari Hickle

-> Hickle suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in spring and will miss the 2024 campaign.

Wide Receiver Jamai East

-> East suffered a season-ending knee injury last week at practice. He would have been a second-team receiver, so some of the younger guys will see extended reps in his absence.

Offensive Lineman Tyler Voltin

-> After leaving the San Diego State game with an injury, Voltin posted on social media that he had suffered a torn ACL and MCL and would miss the remainder of the year. A first-time starter, Voltin showed great promise in his early reps this season.

Wide Receiver Jimmy Valsin

-> Valsin won't see the field in 2024 as he is recovering from a lower-body injury suffered in spring. Valsin was the Beavers' leading returning receiver before the injury...

Offensive Lineman Tyler Morano

-> Morano also won't play in 2024 as he's dealing with a lower-body injury from spring.

Inside Linebacker Makiya Tongue

-> After suffering a brutal knee injury a season ago that was expected to have a recovery timeline of 1-2 years, Tongue is well into his recovery process. However, it would surprise me if he returned this season due to the nature of the injury, but everyone heals differently so we'll be following up as the season progresses.

TBD + QUESTIONABLE + CSU Injuries

