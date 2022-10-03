Oregon State Loses Commitment From Three-Star Safety Jalen O'Neal
For the first time in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Oregon State has lost a commitment. On Monday, Manvel (TX) safety Jalen O'Neal decommitted from the Beavers, re-opening his recruitment.
O'Neal had originally committed to the Beavers on July 16 after a strong official visit in June. Currently, O'Neal holds five other scholarship offers including Indiana, Lousiana-Monroe, Purdue, and Tulsa.
Following his decommitment, O'Neal told BeaversEdge that Oregon State is still an option for him despite the commitment. With his decommitment, Oregon State is down to 15 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class that is ranked 64th in the country according to the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
Insider's notes:
This right now is definitely a tough loss for the Beavers' and the chances of a player recommitting after decommitting are always low but the Manvel (TX) native told BeaversEdge, "I still have so much love for them and would still love to play there."
O'Neal is slated to be visiting Boise State this weekend for the Broncos matchup against Fresno State and will also be visiting Arizona sometime in the future.
