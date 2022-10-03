Following his decommitment, O'Neal told BeaversEdge that Oregon State is still an option for him despite the commitment. With his decommitment, Oregon State is down to 15 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class that is ranked 64th in the country according to the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

Insider's notes:

This right now is definitely a tough loss for the Beavers' and the chances of a player recommitting after decommitting are always low but the Manvel (TX) native told BeaversEdge, "I still have so much love for them and would still love to play there." O'Neal is slated to be visiting Boise State this weekend for the Broncos matchup against Fresno State and will also be visiting Arizona sometime in the future.

