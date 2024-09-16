Advertisement

Published Sep 16, 2024
Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs Oregon?
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 49-14 loss to Oregon? Read on to find out!

* Denotes Starter

Quarterback
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Gevani McCoy*

64

42

22

Gabarri Johnson

5

2

3

Running Back 
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Anthony Hankerson

41

24

17

Jam Griffin*

27

18

9

Salahadin Allah

1

0

1

