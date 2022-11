PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is at No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Beavers, who are also ranked 22nd by the Associated Press and in the AFCA Coaches Poll, are 8-3 this season after defeating Arizona State, 31-7, last Saturday Tempe. That gave OSU its first eight-win season since the 2012 Beavers went 9-4.

Oregon State also improved to 5-3 in Pac-12 Conference play, and coupled with last year’s 5-4 mark, gives the Beavers back-to-back winning league records for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

The Beavers host Oregon Saturday in a game that kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium. The game will air live on ABC.

OSU Athletics