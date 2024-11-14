Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Air Force

With the Oregon State football team (4-5) preparing for a matchup with Air Force (2-7) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Falcons!

Opponent Preview

AIR FORCE AT HOME

Air Force is 78-28 in Falcon Stadium under head coach Troy Calhoun.

- Air Force had a school-record 15-game winning streak from 2014 to Oct. 22, 2016.

- Air Force went 20-4 at home from 2014-17, posting the most wins in a four-year span, breaking the record of 19 set from 1982-85 and 1998-2001 when the program went 19-4.

- Air Force set a record for the best three-year run from 2014-16 with a 17-1 record, breaking the mark of 15-2 from 1983-85.

AIR FORCE VS. NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

- Air Force is 53-31 against non-conference opponents under head coach Troy Calhoun.

- The Falcons are 32-5 at home, 11-19 on the road and 10-7 in neutral site games.

- Air Force is 1-3 this season.

- Air Force is 14-5 over the last four seasons vs. non-conference foes.

AIR FORCE AND OREGON STATE THE ONLY TWO

Air Force is one of just two schools nationally where the head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators are all at their alma maters. Head Coach Troy Calhoun, Offensive Coordinator Mike Thiessen and Defensive Coordinator Brian Knorr are all graduates of the Academy. Oregon State is the only other school, with head coach Trent Bay, Offensive Coordinator Ryan Gunderson and Defensive Coordinator Keith Heyward all being alums.

LAST WEEK

Air Force defeated Fresno State, 36-28, to pick up its first Mountain West win of the season and snap a seven-game losing streak. Fresno State scored on its opening drive and Air Force answered with a 19-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 10:50 off the clock and was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Dylan Carson. Fresno State went on to take a 21-17 halftime lead. Air Force opened the second half with a Matthew Dapore field goal to mark its first points in the third quarter this season. Blake Fletcher recorded an interception on Fresno State's next possession and the Falcons turned it into a touchdown on a Quentin Hayes two-yard run to take the lead for good, 26-21. Hayes added his second TD run midway through the fourth quarter and Dapore added his third field goal to become the all-time leading scorer in program history to clinch it for the Falcons, 36-21. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on the final possession to make up the final margin. Air Force had 358 total yards, including 344 rushing, and held the ball for 45:08. Carson led the way with 120 yards on 33 carries. Hayes added 91 yards and two scores on 25 carries.

LAST WEEK'S NOTES

Air Force improved to 8-3 overall vs. Fresno State, including a 7-3 mark in conference games. The Falcons improved to 4-1 at home in the series. Air Force has won four straight and five of the last six meetings in the series.

- Air Force scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the second time this season and first time since the season opener vs. Merrimack.

- Air Force's opening scoring drive covered 19 plays, 75 yards and took 10:50 in time of possession. The drive is the longest this season for plays and TOP. The previous was at New Mexico with 17 plays and 9:28 in TOP.

- Air Force matched a season high with 17 first-half points. The Falcons also had 17 at New Mexico.

- Air Force set season highs for rushes (80), rushing yards (344), plays (86), first downs (24), third-down conversions (10), fourth-down conversions (5) and time of possession (45:08).

- Air Force's 36 points were the most at home this season and the second most of the year (37 at New Mexico).

Individual Notes

- Senior PK Matthew Dapore scored 12 points to push his career total to 257, which is the most in program history. Dapore has hit 47-61 field goals in his career. He ranks second in both field goals made and attempted in Air Force history. Dapore had a career-high three field goals (35, 37, 36) against the Bulldogs.

- Sophomore ILB Blake Fletcher recorded the first interception of his career. The INT came off a tipped pass from sophomore DB Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner.

- Junior FB Dylan Carson recorded a career-high with 33 carries and a season-high of 120 yards. He scored his first touchdown this season. His previous career best for carries was 16 vs. UNLV in 2023. His previous season high in rushing yards was 60 vs. Colorado State.

- Sophomore QB Quentin Hayes rushed for 92 yards. Hayes hit 2-of-6 passes for 14 yards and a touchdown, his second TD pass of the season. The game marked the first time in his career he rushed and passed for a touchdown in the same game.

- Junior WR Cade Harris scored his team-leading fifth touchdown of the season on a three-yard reception.