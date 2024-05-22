PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Gavin Turley tripled in the first but Oregon State was held to three hits in a 2-1 loss to Stanford Wednesday in Pac-12 Conference Tournament play at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Beavers (41-14 overall) scored their lone run in the ninth when Easton Talt grounded into a fielder’s choice, bringing Wilson Weber from third. Talt beat the throw from second and was the tying run but Stanford closer Toran O’Halloran got Jabin Trosky to fly out to left to end the game.

Stanford (22-32) scored its only runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings. Malcolm Moore got the Cardinal on the board with a solo home run in the fourth, then watched as Ethan Hott doubled in a run in the fifth.

Joey Volchko held OSU to two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in six scoreless innings. He improved to 2-1 on the year. O’Harran picked up his seventh save after recording the game’s final two outs.

Jaren Hunter, the third of five Oregon State pitchers, took the loss after allowing five hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two, walked two and is 1-2 on the year.

Turley tripled with two outs in the first. Brady Kasper singled in the sixth and Elijah Hainline singled in the ninth to put two on in the Beavers’ attempted rally.

Oregon State Notes

- AJ Lattery made his first start since Feb. 21 and worked 1 2/3 innings, picking up a strikeout in his outing.

- Travis Bazzana has reached base safely in all 54 games he has played in this season.• The Beavers dropped to 3-5 all-time in Pac-12 play.

- Elijah Hainline pushed his hit streak to a season-high 10 games with his ninth-inning single.• The Beavers scored two runs or less for just the fifth time this season.

- OSU also held an opponent to two runs or less for the 24th time this year. The Beavers are now 22-2 when that happens.

Next Up

Oregon State continues play at the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday morning against fifth-seeded Arizona State. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. PT and the game will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

