PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball coach Scott Rueck and guard AJ Marotte as the duo previews the upcoming homestand against Arizona and Arizona State...

MORE: BeaversEdge Talks Recruiting & MORE | Offseason Movement Tracker | 2024 Scholarship Chart | Beavers To Host 2025 LB | Beavers Land JUCO LB | What OSU Is Getting In Houston DL Transfer Ami Langi | Beavers Land Oregon DL Transfer Tevita Pome'e