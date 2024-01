PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley as the duo breaks down the most recent action from the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail for Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray!

MORE: Offseason Movement Tracker | 2024 Scholarship Chart | Beavers To Host 2025 LB | Beavers Land JUCO LB | What OSU Is Getting In Houston DL Transfer Ami Langi | Beavers Land Oregon DL Transfer Tevita Pome'e