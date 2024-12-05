Oregon State DB Andre Jordan Intends To Seek Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Class | WATCH: Trent Bray Talks Class | Early Signing Day Notebook | | NSD Central | Offseason Movement Tracker

Oregon State sophomore defensive back Andre Jordan intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 9th, sources have confirmed to BeaversEdge.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and saw action right away as a freshman, playing in seven games, making 11 tackles with half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

As a sophomore, due to injuries to expected No. 2 cornerback Kobe Singleton, Jordan seized the opportunity to become a full-time starter in 2024. He played in 11 games (nine starts) and tallied 27 tackles, two for loss, and had the third-most pass breakups with four on the season...

Jordan is the second Beaver we've confirmed has entered the transfer portal, joining outside linebacker DJ Wesolak who we confirmed last weekend.

It's also the second straight offseason when one of the Beavers' promising young defensive backs is courted and ultimately taken by other teams. Jermod McCoy opted to depart for Tennessee a year ago after a stellar freshman campaign with the Beavers...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Oregon State's offseason, an updated look at a scholarship chart, potential portal targets, class superlatives, and much more!

As always, TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

MORE: Van Wells Announces Return | OL Maddox Conway Talks Return Home | What We're Hearing About OSU's Portal Targets