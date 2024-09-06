in other news
Oregon State Football vs San Diego State Odds
BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against San Diego State...
Oregon State Commits in Action: Which future Beavers impressed in Week 2?
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks Win Over ISU, Previews San Diego State
Hear from Ryan Gunderson, Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, and David Wells...
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At San Diego State
Learn more about the San Diego State Aztecs...
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference
Hear from Trent Bray as he talks the win over Idaho State and looks ahead to San Diego State...
Oregon State commitments are preparing for another week of high school football action.
West Linn (OR) vs Eagle (OR)
Jake Normoyle and West Linn begins their 2024 season on Saturday with a out of state matchup against Eagle (ID).
Crane (OR) vs Grant Union (OR)
Crane Union started their 2024 season out on Thursday night according to Maxpreps. No updates are available on the game.
Green Valley (NV) vs Basic (NV)
Green Valley at 1-1 on the season will take on one of Nevada's better programs this week in Basic (NV). Glasper is the only FBS prospect in this matchup.
Liberty (NV) vs Mission Viejo (CA)
It's been a very tough start to the season for Liberty with back-to-back losses to a Skyridge (UT) and Mililani (HI). They'll take on a third straight out of state program this weekend in Mission Viejo (CA).
Mission Viejo is a well equipped team with numerous highly ranked prospects. Here are some of their top talents below;
2025 DB Dijon Lee Jr. - Ohio State commit (No. 27 overall)
2025 WR Phillip Bell - Ohio State commit (No. 121 overall)
2025 QB Draiden Trudeau
2025 DE Jaden Williams - San Diego State commit
2026 WR Vance Spafford - No. 38 overall
2026 QB Luke Fahey - No. 91 overall
2026 DB Jeron Jones
Skyview (WA) vs Radford (WA)
Thomas and Skyview will start their 2024 season on Friday night as they take on the Radford Rams out of Honolulu, Hawaii. Thomas is the only FBS prospect expected to play in the game currently.
Cardinal Newman (CA) vs Vacaville (CA)
Myers and Cardinal Newman will take on Vacaville (CA) on Friday night. Myers is currently the lone FBS prospect in this matchup.
Hanford (CA) vs St. Joseph (CA)
Glass and the Hanford Bullpups will look to continue their strong start to the season by taking on St. Joseph's Knights, a matchup that Hanford should win comfortably. Glass has had a very strong start to the season as we discussed earlier this week with 166 rushing yards in two games.
Castlemont (CA) vs Dorsey (CA)
Ellijah Washington and Castlemont will take on the Dorsey Dons this weekend. Washington is the top prospect in this matchup.
Prestonwood Christian (TX) vs All Saints (TX)
David Madison and Prestonwood Christian (TX) will look to improve upon a 1-0 record after a 42-7 win last week. They'll take on a strong All Saints program out of Fort Worth.
