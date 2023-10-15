With the Oregon State football team (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) taking down the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) 36-24 at Reser Stadium on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

It was another week in which the Oregon State offense was able to put up big points, this time against the statistically best defense in the Pac-12 in UCLA to this point. The 36 points were the most that UCLA has allowed so far this season.

Week after week we continue to see creative ways in which the Beavers can put points on the board and separate themselves from their opponent in meaningful ways. It has been a healthy balance of leaning on both the run and passing game that contributed to their overall success thus far.

The Beavers didn’t do any one thing on offense to light up the stat sheet, nor did they have an individual player who put up big numbers, but what they did do was once again focus on strong fundamentals, staying true to their brand of football.... a theme we have continued to see play out so far this season.

Except for the one fumble in the second quarter by Deshaun Fenwick, it was a clean game for the Beavers and that would end up being their only turnover on the night. It was also a positive night for kicker Atticus Sappington who was perfect from the field, hitting all three of his field goals and successfully drilling each of his point after attempts. Perhaps most impressive, the Beavers scored their 36 points while having 31 fewer total plays than UCLA on the night.

Through seven games, the Beavers are averaging a blazing 38 points per game, which puts them among the top in all of college football. They continue to showcase their offensive proficiency by distributing the ball and capitalizing on their opportunities in the red zone.

The schedule will continue to get tougher as the season continues, but it’s safe to say the Beavers have settled into a nice offensive rhythm, capable of going toe to toe with anyone they face. As DJ continues to settle in even more this season, we should continue to expect that the offense will keep improving.

All of that should culminate in a team that is humming along nicely as they start the critical stretch of the back half of their season.