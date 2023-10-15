PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's 36-24 win over UCLA to move to 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12) on the season, the Beavers jumped three spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 and one spot in the coaches poll to No. 13...

Washington leads the way in the AP Poll at No. 5, Oregon at No. 9, OSU at No. 12, Utah at No. 14, USC at No. 18, and UCLA at No. 25...

FULL AP POLL

In the coaches poll, Washington also leads the pack at No. 5, Oregon at No. 11, OSU at No. 13, Utah at No. 14, USC at No. 16, and UCLA at No. 25...

FULL COACHES POLL

The Beavers are idle this next week before back-to-back road games against Arizona and Colorado...