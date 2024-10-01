With week four of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 31-29 loss to Minnesota, Musgrave caught all three of his targets for 13 yards. He played 25 snaps in the loss, settling in as the No. 2 TE behind Tucker Kraft.

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 34-24 loss to Cincinnati, Hekker punted just twice for a total of 102 yards. He averaged 51 yards per kick, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Steelers.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 20-15 win over New York, Cooks hauled in one of his four targets for 16 yards. He now has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown through four games...

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> While he didn't play for Pittsburgh last week, reports show that Seumalo was activated last week and should be in line to make his season debut for the Steelers.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 26-24 loss to Atlanta, Fuaga made his fourth-straight start at left-tackle, seeing a season-high 74 snaps and finished as the Saints' highest-graded OL per PFF.

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> Austin didn't see action in New England's 30-13 loss to San Francisco...

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 31-12 loss to Tennessee, Poyer started at free safety and saw 37 snaps. He didn't record any statistics...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 31-29 loss to Minnesota.

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel made his fourth-straight start at left guard in Minnesota's 31-29 win over Green Bay, with Brandel seeing a season-high 68 snaps...

DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions

-> In Detroit's 42-29 win over Seattle, Peko came off the bench at nose tackle, playing 25 snaps, but didn't record any stats...