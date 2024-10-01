Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap
With week four of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 31-29 loss to Minnesota, Musgrave caught all three of his targets for 13 yards. He played 25 snaps in the loss, settling in as the No. 2 TE behind Tucker Kraft.
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 34-24 loss to Cincinnati, Hekker punted just twice for a total of 102 yards. He averaged 51 yards per kick, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Steelers.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 20-15 win over New York, Cooks hauled in one of his four targets for 16 yards. He now has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown through four games...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> While he didn't play for Pittsburgh last week, reports show that Seumalo was activated last week and should be in line to make his season debut for the Steelers.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 26-24 loss to Atlanta, Fuaga made his fourth-straight start at left-tackle, seeing a season-high 74 snaps and finished as the Saints' highest-graded OL per PFF.
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Austin didn't see action in New England's 30-13 loss to San Francisco...
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 31-12 loss to Tennessee, Poyer started at free safety and saw 37 snaps. He didn't record any statistics...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 31-29 loss to Minnesota.
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel made his fourth-straight start at left guard in Minnesota's 31-29 win over Green Bay, with Brandel seeing a season-high 68 snaps...
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> In Detroit's 42-29 win over Seattle, Peko came off the bench at nose tackle, playing 25 snaps, but didn't record any stats...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After finding a home with the New York Giants the past couple of seasons, and tallying 58 receptions for 622 yards and seven scores during his tenure, Hodgins was cut by the Giants during the last round of cuts. He was quickly signed to the practice squad but could be eyeing a new situation with the suddenly crowded NY receiver room.
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Chicago Bears
-> After being waived by the Houston Texans, Quitoriano was claimed off waivers by the Bears and is currently on their practice squad. He has nine catches for 156 yards and two scores in his career...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
FB Jack Colletto - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After being let go by Pittsburgh as a part of early-season roster cuts, he was recently re-signed to the practice squad...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
