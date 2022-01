Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

With the 17th week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Miami Dolphins - Practice Squad

-> After being let go by the Seahawks after Russell Wilson returned to full health, Luton was signed by the Miami Dolphins and remains on their practice squad.

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins on the COVID-19/reserve list, Mannion was elevated to starter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for Mannion and the Vikings, the Pack proved to be too much, falling 37-10 at Lambeau Field.

In the loss, Mannion went 22-of-36 for 189 yards and one touchdown. He also added 14 yards rushing on two attempts.

With the Vikings now eliminated from playoff contention, Mannion may get another opportunity in the final regular-season game of the year against Chicago depending on Cousins' status.