Beavs In Top 5 For Four-Star QB Brayden Dorman

His top list comes about a month after his visit to Corvallis for a visit which he described to BeaversEdge.com as his best one yet.

On Wednesday night, Peyton (CO) quarterback and top Oregon State target Brayden Dorman officially released his top five via twitter.

"My visit to Oregon State was definitely a visit I will remember," Dorman told BeaversEdge. "It was definitely the best and my favorite visit I have been on, I really just had an amazing time. I love pretty much everything about Oregon state, there really isn’t much to not like about it. I definitely love it."

The Oregon State staff has made Dorman feel like nothing short of a top priority, which has played a big role in the Beavs elevating themselves into the final group.

OSU will have some stiff competition to close it out as they’re competing against his home state school in Colorado, another rising program in Iowa State, solid recruiters in Arizona, and a SEC team in Mississippi State.

Dorman is a top 250 player in the country, and the 12th ranked quarterback in the 2023 class. Needless to say, his commitment would be a big one for the Beavers should it get to that point.