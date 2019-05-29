Oregon State Beavers Baseball: Corvallis Regional Primer
Postseason baseball at Goss Stadium is almost upon us as for a program-best third straight season, the Oregon State baseball team has once again been tabbed as a regional host. With a target squarely on the backs of the defending champs, the Beavers will need to get back up to playing to their abilities to reach the Super Regional round.
Below is the complete breakdown of the four teams in the Corvallis Regional.
No. 1 Oregon State (36-18-1, 21-8 Pac-12)
RPI: 20
Last 10 games: 5-5
Streak: L1
Stats to know
.264 batting average (8th in Pac-12)
.394 SLG (6th)
2.98 ERA (2nd)
31 HR allowed (tied for 1st)
9.02 K/9 (3rd)
183 walks allowed (3rd)
504 IP (1st)
Spin-> While Oregon State didn't finish the season in strong fashion, dropping two home series in May, the Beavers still did enough in the eyes of the selection committee to be named a regional host. Given how uncharacteristically "off" the Beavers played in the last few weeks of the season, being given the opportunity to host is a big win and OSU has to capitalize by taking care of business at Goss Stadium.
Despite injuries and inconsistent play hampering the Beavers all season, they're in a great position heading into the postseason. With Brandon Eisert set to return and bolster the Beavers' bullpen, they still have the talent, experience, and ability to win the Corvallis Regional going away and carry a lot of momentum into a potential rematch with UCLA in the Supers.
