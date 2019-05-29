Postseason baseball at Goss Stadium is almost upon us as for a program-best third straight season, the Oregon State baseball team has once again been tabbed as a regional host. With a target squarely on the backs of the defending champs, the Beavers will need to get back up to playing to their abilities to reach the Super Regional round.

Below is the complete breakdown of the four teams in the Corvallis Regional.

WATCH: Oregon State previews the Corvallis Regional | Adley Rutschman named Pac-12 POY