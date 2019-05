Hear from Interim head coach Pat Bailey and pitchers Brandon Eisert and Grant Gambrell as the Oregon State baseball team prepares for the Corvallis Regional. The top-seeded Beavers (36-18-1) open play against fourth-seeded Cincinnati (30-29) Friday at 7 p.m. PT on ESPNU.

