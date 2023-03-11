With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Washington State in game two of the series after taking the opener on Friday night, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

GAME 1 RECAP

- The win was the second straight for OSU against Washington State to open Pac-12 play.

- The Beavers and Cougars have opened Pac-12 play for three consecutive seasons.

- OSU held the Cougars to an 0-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position Friday. WSU was also just 2-for-16 with runners on base. Conversely, OSU was 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-15 with runners on. The Beavers advanced runners on 9-of-18 opportunities.

- Ruben Cedillo became the fifth Beaver to start in left field this season he batted in the seventh spot of the lineup Friday.

- Travis Bazzana reached on a bunt single to extend his hit streak to 12 games. He has 20 hits over the streak.

- Gavin Turley's 10-game hit streak was snapped. However, he extended his reached base streak to 13 games thanks to a walk.

- Bazzana has also reached base safely in 13 straight, followed by Micah McDowell and Garret Forrester at 12 games each.

- OSU lowered its team ERA to 2.50 with Friday's win. That is second in the Pac-12, only trailing UCLA's 2.13.