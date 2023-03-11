Oregon State Baseball vs Washington State Game 2: Live Updates + Preview
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Washington State in game two of the series after taking the opener on Friday night, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (11-2, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Washington State (11-2, 0-1)
1:35 p.m. PT
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (1-1, 2.25) vs. RHP Caden Kaelber (2-0, 2.00)
TV - LIVE STREAM
RADIO - LINK
Quick Hits
- The win was the second straight for OSU against Washington State to open Pac-12 play.
- The Beavers and Cougars have opened Pac-12 play for three consecutive seasons.
- OSU held the Cougars to an 0-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position Friday. WSU was also just 2-for-16 with runners on base. Conversely, OSU was 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-15 with runners on. The Beavers advanced runners on 9-of-18 opportunities.
- Ruben Cedillo became the fifth Beaver to start in left field this season he batted in the seventh spot of the lineup Friday.
- Travis Bazzana reached on a bunt single to extend his hit streak to 12 games. He has 20 hits over the streak.
- Gavin Turley's 10-game hit streak was snapped. However, he extended his reached base streak to 13 games thanks to a walk.
- Bazzana has also reached base safely in 13 straight, followed by Micah McDowell and Garret Forrester at 12 games each.
- OSU lowered its team ERA to 2.50 with Friday's win. That is second in the Pac-12, only trailing UCLA's 2.13.
