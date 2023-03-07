Oregon State Spring Football Day 1 Nuggets: Uiagalelei & Chiles Impress
With the Oregon State football team kicking off the 2023 campaign with spring practices inside the Merrit Truax Center on Tuesday morning, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest in-depth nuggets on DJ Uiagalelei, Ben Gulbranson, Aidan Chiles, and much more!
- Oregon State returned to the practice fields for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday morning with the Beavers conducting a roughly two-hour practice inside the Merrit Truax Center... There was definitely a buzz in the air today, you could certainly tell that there's a lot more excitement and expectation within the program.
- Today's biggest takeaway is how impressive DJ Uiagalelei looks in person now that I was able to get my own eyes on him... His size at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds is quite noticeable as he just looks like a really big human. His cadence calling out the snap was also particularly impressive as we could hear him from the other side of the facility. He just looks like a big-time college quarterback, and with some of the throws he made on Tuesday, it's easy to see why...
- Ben Gulbranson was the first quarterback to take reps during the live 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work... He made several nice intermediate throws, but was intercepted twice on deep throws, once by Kitan Oladapo and once by Skyler Thomas.
- Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles were second and third receiving reps... Both guys made several impressive throws... (see more below)
A look at the first-team defense
DL - Joe Golden
DL - Sione Lolohea
DL - James Rawls / Tavis Shippen
OLB - Drew Chatfield / Tyree Blake
ILB - Mason Tufaga / John Miller / Porter Phillips
ILB - Easton Mascarenas / Melvin Jordan
OLB - Cory Stover
DB - Tyrice Ivy / Carlos Mack
DB - Jaden Robinson / Joe Swen
DB - Kitan Oladapo / Ian Massey / Josiah Johnson
DB - Skyler Thomas / Akili Arnold
