Oregon State Baseball vs Nevada: Live Updates + Preview
With the Oregon State baseball team set to host Nevada for a two-game series starting on Tuesday evening, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (11-4, 1-2 Pac-12) vs. Nevada (8-7, 1-2 Mountain West)
5:35 p.m. PT
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
RHP Rhett Larson (1-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Peyton Stumbo (1-1, 5.25)
TV - LIVE STREAM
RADIO - LINK
Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Nevada are meeting for the 23rd and 24th times during the midweek series.
- Oregon State holds the all-time series lead, 17-5, and is 5-0 in Corvallis.
- The Beavers are 7-3 in the last 10 meetings.- Each of the last six games - with OSU holding a 4-2 record - have been decided by one run. That includes 14-13 and 9-8 victories by OSU last season at Greater Nevada Field. Tanner Smith hit a solo home run in the 11th inning of the 14-13 win. In game two, a 9-8 win, Jacob Melton hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth for the game-winner.
- Nevada is the second, and last in the regular season, opponent for the Beavers from the Mountain West Conference. OSU split a pair of games with New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz., losing game one, 7-2, before winning the second, 14-6.
- The OSU pitching staff, in March, has a 2.15 ERA in 71 innings. The staff has struck out 67 while allowing 30 walks and 55 hits for a 1.20 WHIP.
- Overall, OSU's pitching staff ranks second in the Pac-12 with a 2.64 ERA this season. The Beavers are fourth with 143 strikeouts and their 48 walks issued are fourth fewest in the conference.
- OSU is second with a 2.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio, trailing only UCLA's 4.88.
- Garret Forrester drew two walks in Sunday's game to push to 14 on the season, tied for third in the Pac-12. He now has 111 for his career, which is tied for sixth all-time at Oregon State. Adley Rutschman, with 156 from 2017-19, is the all-time leader.
- Forrester needs just 10 to move into sole possession of second in OSU history.
- Micah McDowell leads the Pac-12 batting .418. He has a career-high 23 hits and needs just five to equal his career total entering the season.
- McDowell is also fourth in the Pac-12 with a .522 on-base percentage. Forrester and Travis Bazzana (.485) are tied for 11th.- OSU has allowed the fewest stolen bases in the conference, at four.
By The Numbers
Pac-12 Standings
----
