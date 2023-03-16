PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – David Grewe struck out five in 2 2/3 innings to earn his first career win as Oregon State defeated Nevada, 12-1, Wednesday to split the midweek series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Grewe came on in relief of Justin Thorsteinson in the third and struck out five of the eight batters he faced to pick up the win. He followed Thorsteinson, the Beavers’ starter, who also struck out five in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of work.

All in all, the Oregon State (12-5 overall) pitching staff struck out 16 Nevada (9-8) batters, totaling 33 over 18 innings in the two-game midweek series. Nelson Keljo struck out three Wednesday, with Braden Boisvert recording two and Jacob Krieg posting one.

The Beavers jumped on the board early, scoring five runs in the first thanks heavily to five walks. Mason Guerra drove in the second and third runs of the inning on a single to left.

Oregon State added to the lead in the third when Tanner Smith and Kyle Dernedde doubled in back-to-back at bats. Smith’s drove in one while Dernedde drove in two to push the OSU lead to 8-0.

Dallas Macias and Easton Talt both added to the lead with their first career hits in the seventh. Macias hit a triple to right center that scored two, and he was followed by a single from Talt, which also drove in a run.

Jacob Biesterfield took the loss for the Wolf Pack, dropping to 0-2 on the year. He started and did not record an out, allowing two hits and five runs with three walks.

Guerra led OSU with two hits, while he, Macias and Dernedde all drove in two. The Beavers, as a team, finished with nine hits while drawing 11 base on balls. Smith and Garret Forrester were both hit by pitches as well.

Next Up

Oregon State heads to California for a three-game series at Stanford. Friday night’s first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. It will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State Notes

- Thorsteinson became the seventh pitcher to start a game for the Beavers this season.

- Thorsteinson set a career-high with five strikeouts, surpassing his previous best of two against Coppin State this season.

- Grewe also set a career-best for strikeouts, posting five. His previous high was two against Gonzaga in 2022.

- Jacob Krieg started at designated hitter, becoming the seventh Beaver at the position this season.

OSU Athletics