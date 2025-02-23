Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Minnesota

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Recruiting Primer: WR | Scouting Report: LB Jeremiah Ioane | Oregon State 2026 Recruiting Primer: QBs & RBs | Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Linebackers | Dax Whitney Named Pitcher Of Week | | Beavers To Hire Cavanaugh As OL

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Trent Caraway collected three runs and Aiva Arquette hit a home run for the second straight game as seventh-ranked Oregon State lost, 10-4, to Minnesota Sunday at the Dell Diamond.

Oregon State scored first on an Arquette sacrifice fly in the third but Minnesota went ahead on a home run by Drew Berkland in the fourth. The Golden Gophers went ahead 7-1 thanks to a five-run sixth inning, all of which were unearned.

Caraway snapped Minnesota’s scoring streak when he doubled in a run in the seventh, then came across the plate when Arquette hit the first pitch he saw over the right field fence.

Minnesota, however, added back to its lead with three more runs in the eighth.

Caraway singled in the third and fifth innings, doubling in the seventh. He was followed by Tyce Peterson, who went 2-for-4, singling in the sixth and eighth innings.

Ethan Kleinschmit made his second start as a Beaver and took the loss, dropping to 1-1 on the year. He allowed two runs in five innings, striking out seven.

The win went to Joe Sperry, who is now 1-0 for Minnesota. He held OSU scoreless over two innings of relief.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to action Friday when taking on Baylor in the first of three in Arlington, Texas. First pitch at Globe Life Field is slated for 5 p.m. PT – 7 p.m. in Texas. All three games in Arlington will be available on Flo Baseball.

OSU Athletics