EUGENE, Ore. – Micah McDowell’s three-run home run in the seventh inning sent Oregon State to a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Oregon Saturday at PK Park.

The victory evened the series at a game apiece with the rubber match set for noon Sunday. The Rivalry Series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

McDowell drove the second pitch he saw from Oregon reliever Matthew Grabmann over the fence in left center, bringing home Travis Bazzana and Mason Guerra. The two OSU runners reached via a walk and single with the Beavers down 2-1 entering the seventh inning.

The home run was the second of the season for McDowell, who was 1-for-3 with a walk in the Oregon State (19-11 overall, 6-8 Pac-12 Conference) win. Both Guerra and Brady Kasper had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with six as a team.

Kasper got the Beavers on the board first. The Ducks (20-8, 7-4) scored two in the third to go up 2-0, but the OSU outfielder brought the Beavers to within one on a solo home run to right on a 3-1 pitch from Oregon starter Logan Mercado. The long ball was Kasper’s fourth of the season.

Ian Lawson earned the win to improve to 2-0 this season. The OSU reliever struck out two and retired six of the seven batters he faced over two innings. Ryan Brown shut down Oregon over the last two innings for his sixth save of the year.

Grabmann, who allowed three hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings, took the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year.

Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and worked five full innings, scattering three hits and two runs. His counterpart, Mercado, also worked five innings, allowing three hits and a run with four walks and six strikeouts.

Next Up

The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday at PK Park. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. PT. Note, because of Thursday’s rainout, Sunday’s game will not be televised. It will be available via a live stream produced by Oregon.

Oregon State Notes

- Jacob Kmatz has limited his last three opponents – California, Washington and Oregon – to five runs on 11 hits and four walks in his last three starts. He has struck out 17 over 17 2/3 innings, posting a 2.55 earned run average.

- McDowell’s home run was his first since March 3 at Cal Poly.

- All four of Kasper’s home runs this season have been solo shots.

- Three of Kasper’s home runs have come in the fourth inning.

- Kasper finished with his sixth multiple-hit effort this season.

- Lawson improved to 6-0 in his Oregon State career.

- The righty has struck out 33 in 23 1/3 innings this season, scattering 14 hits and six runs for a 2.31 ERA.

- The save marked Brown’s fifth of the season and 15th as a Beaver.

- OSU improved to 2-10 this season when trailing after six innings. The Beavers also improved to 15-0 when leading after seven and 16-0 when leading after eight.

- Oregon State is 15-1 when out-hitting its opponent.

OSU Athletics