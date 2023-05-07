PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mikey Kane drove in a season-high four runs to send Oregon State to an 11-4 win over Utah Sunday in front of 4,014 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. With the win, the Beavers took the final two games against the Utes, winning the series.

Kane doubled home two runs in the first, doubled in another run in the fifth and reached on an infield single in the eighth to record his fourth RBI of the afternoon.

Kane’s three hits served as a game-high for the Beavers’ offense, which recorded 17, the team’s most in Pac-12 Conference play this season.

OSU’s top five batters in the lineup – Travis Bazzana, Garret Forrester, Micah McDowell, Mason Guerra and Brady Kasper – all had two. Kyle Dernedde also had two for OSU (33-14 overall, 16-11 Pac-12), which saw all nine starters record at least one.

Travis Bazzana hit a solo home run in the fourth, adding to a first-inning double. Forrester, meanwhile, scored twice with an RBI, while McDowell scored three times and walked once.

Kasper had one of the Beavers’ five extra-base hits on the day, tripling in the fifth. He scored when Kane doubled to left.

Dallas Macias totaled two RBI on the day, singling in a run in the sixth before hitting a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

AJ Lattery started for the Beavers and worked 4 2/3 innings, scattering two hits and a run with six strikeouts. Aiden Jimenez, the second of three OSU relievers, picked up the win after limiting Utah to two hits and a run in three innings. He is now 3-1 on the year.

Cam Day started for the Utes (19-26-1, 8-18-1) and took the loss after allowing six hits and six runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 3-5 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State heads to Hillsboro Tuesday to take on Portland in a non-conference neutral-site matchup at Ron Tonkin Field, home to the Northwest League’s Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- The Beavers, by virtue of winning their 16th Pac-12 game on Sunday, are assured of their 12th consecutive winning season in league play dating back to 2011. It’s the longest active streak in the Pac-12.

- Oregon State moved into a tie for second in the Pac-12, with Arizona State, 3 1/2 games behind first-place Stanford.

- Kane’s four RBI set a season-high for the sophomore, surpassing his previous best of three against Coppin State on Feb. 26.

- Forrester pushed his hit streak to a season-long nine games with a first-inning single.

- Forrester finished with his 15th multiple-hit game of the year.

- Guerra’s RBI single in the first inning extended his hit streak to six games.

- Guerra has driven in a run in four straight games and 15 of his last 17.

- Oregon State combined for 11 runs in the first inning during the series. The Beavers have scored 46 in the first inning overall this season.

- Bazzana scored one run and moved into sole possession of eighth-most for a single-season at 59. Bazzana had been tied with his 2022 tally, 58.

- Bazzana drew a walk in the fifth, his 47th of the season. That ties him with Ben Johnson (1989) for the 10th-most by a Beaver.

- Forrester finished with two hits, giving him 189 for his career.

- Dernedde recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the year.

- McDowell finished with his 15th multi-hit effort.

- The Beavers’ 17 hits marked a season-high in Pac-12 play.

- The 4,014 in attendance Sunday marked the second-largest crowd of the season and 11th all-time at Goss Stadium. The largest of 2023 was 4,024 against Arizona on April 29.

- The Beavers have totaled 88,706 fans through 25 home dates this season, an average of 3,548 per game. That would, if the season ended today, stand as the fourth-best single-season average at OSU, following 2022 (3,679), 2019 (3,666) and 2018 (3,594).

- Oregon State has now won 10 of 11 series against Utah since the Utes joined the conference starting with the 2012 season. The Beavers have won four consecutive series.

- Oregon State won its 20th game at home for the 12th time in program history.

