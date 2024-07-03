PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State baseball and head coach Mitch Canham added a right-handed pitcher for the upcoming 2025 campaign on Tuesday afternoon as Whitman's Jack Hostetler announced his commitment!

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior hails from Encinitas (CA) by way of San Dieguito Academy and will join the Beavers with one year to play.

He's coming off a junior season with the Blues where he pitched 75.1 innings, allowing 38 earned runs and posting an ERA of 4.54. He struck out 92 against 35 walks and went 6-2 on the season.

The '24 campaign marked a significant improvement for Hostetler as he had a breakout season, nearly tripling his career innings pitched (prev. high 25.1) and improving his ERA from 13.32 as a freshman to 11.14 as a sophomore, to 4.54 in his final season.

He also improved his strikeout-to-walk ratio over his three seasons, going from about even a freshman to 2-to-1 as a sophomore, and nearly 3-to-1 as a junior.

