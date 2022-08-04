NUGGETS From Oregon State's Second Day Of Fall Camp

Oregon State suited up for its second day of fall camp Thursday afternoon on a beautiful day in Corvallis. Here’s everything we saw from campus and Prothro field.

First Team Offense

RT: Tyler Morano

RG: Brandon Kipper

C: Jake Levengood

LG: Marco Brewer

LT: Joshua Gray

QB: Chance Nolan

RB: Deshaun Fenwick/Damien Martinez/Jam Griffin

WR: Tre’Shaun Harrison, Tyjon Lindsey, Anthony Gould

TE: Luke Musgrave, Jake Overman

**FB: Jack Colletto

- I’m really excited to see this running back room once the pads go on and there’s more contact. It’s hard to grade what the running backs are doing when they can’t lower a shoulder into anyone.

- There was much more energy on and off the field today. Both the offense and defense were more aggressive pushing the ball down the field and trash talking off of it.

- Kitan Oladapo and the defense set the tone right away on the first rep of seven-on-seven ball, intercepting a Chance Nolan pass over the middle and taking it back the other way.

- Defense won the day again. Besides the long touchdown from Nolan, there wasn’t a whole lot of room for the offense to work with beyond 10 yards, or holes for the running backs to find between the tackles.

